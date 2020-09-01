Estonian ERC3 Junior contender Gregor Jeets will use his home round of the FIA World Rally Championship to further underline his potential in the sport.
Jeets, 19, was a successful karter before he decided to follow in the wheel tracks of his rally-driving father Raul Jeets midway through 2018, stepping to FIA European Rally Championship last season.
On his first ERC outing of 2020 on last month’s Rally Liepāja, Jeets placed fourth in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category driving a Ford Fiesta R2T alongside experienced co-driver Kuldar Sikk.
“We made some mistakes, had a few problems, but I pushed hard and overall it was good for me,” Jeets said.
Raul Jeets was also in action on Rally Liepāja and finished P10 among the ERC-registered drivers in a Škoda Fabia R5. Jeets Sr and Jr will be in action on Rally Estonia this week.
