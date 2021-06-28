Rally Liepāja is as close as it gets to a home event for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship newcomer Kaspar Kasari and the Estonian plans to make the most of his ‘local’ knowledge.

Kasari was fourth on his debut in the Pirelli-supported category for Rally4 and Rally5 cars on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.



On Rally Liepāja, which takes place from July 1-3, Kasari will hope to capitalise on experienced gained from competing on national events in Latvia.



“We will push hard,” said the OT Racing Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver. “We will see what our expectations are, I am more comfortable and confident [in Latvia] because I have been to Latvia many times so the roads are familiar. In Latvia national rallies I have finished second and third before, so we are feeling good for Rally Liepāja.”

ERC From third to first: Bergounhe sets his sights on Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT victory in ERC 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Mikkelsen hoping testing times make for happy ERC times 3 HOURS AGO