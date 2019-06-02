ERC3 Junior Klausz competitive on sixth Rally Liepāja

Kristóf Klausz set competitive stage times and scored more FIA ERC3 Junior Championship points on Rally Liepāja.

Reunited with former co-driver Balázs Kecskeméti ahead of the high-speed gravel event, Klausz had his eye on a podium finish starting his sixth Rally Liepāja.



Fifth fastest time in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior class on SS2 provided a welcome boost only for an off on the next stage to hit his hopes hard, restricting him to seventh place in the final order.



“The first stage was quite a good warm-up,” said the Peugeot-driving Hungarian. “In the second we did the fifth best time but in the third we braked too late and got stuck in a soft place. I didn’t always have the best set-up and did some mistakes. But we also had some good results and we will try again on the next round.”

