Nick Loof made light of his lack of gravel experience to score a debut FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Germany was making only his second loose-surface start but adapted with ease to take third place following Ola Jr Nore’s late exit.



“I am really happy,” said the Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver. “It was a great rally overall, maybe I made two or three mistakes but overall I am really happy. It was the second proper gravel rally for me so we can really happy.”



Co-driven by the experienced Hugo Magalhães, Loof reckoned the experienced gained will help him in the future.



“The most challenging things were the ruts for us because the road was really messy after all of the cars,” he said. “[It was] something I didn’t know how to handle before because I had never had the chance to try it, I think we got along quite well and the improvement was there.”

