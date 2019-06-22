ERC3 Junior Lundberg reveals his second-half hopes

Elias Lundberg enters the second half of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship season hoping for a lucky break.

Following an impressive debut podium on the Azores Rallye in March, the Pirelli-equipped ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver has endured a frustrating run of results.



The Swede, a Rally Poland rookie, said: “After a tough first half of the season we are hoping for a more trouble-free second half. Because this is what it takes to be successful in this highly competitive championship.”



Lundberg will be hoping to follow in the wheeltracks of fellow Swede Tom Kristensson when he contests PZM 76thRally Poland next week. Like Lundberg, Kristensson graduated to the ERC after winning the Germany-based ADAC Opel Rallye Cup before going on to triumph in Poland last September.

