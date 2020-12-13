Instead, it was agreed by the Mayor of Spa, Sophie Delettre, and the Governor of the Province of Liège, Hervé Jamar, that despite organiser DG Sport’s extensive efforts, going ahead with the event in the current COVID-19 context could not be justified.



The decision, taken on November 18, followed an assessment of the health situation in Belgium and the ability for all necessary safety measures to be implemented.



That resulted in Rally Islas Canarias hosting the closing round of the 2020 ERC season and no home event for Amaury Molle, who placed a fine third in the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championship classifications.



Despite missing out on the opportunity to compete in his native Belgium, Molle backed the move. “It’s a shame we will not drive at home in our home rally but the situation in Belgium was so bad,” Molle said shortly after the event’s postponement. “It’s not the time for rallying in Belgium at the moment and this is understandable.”