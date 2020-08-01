ERC3 Junior newcomer Somaschini lands top-six finish at home

-

Rachele Somaschini made it through a tough Rally di Roma Capitale to finish sixth on her FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut.

The Italian, who is combining her promising career behind the wheel with promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, a cystic fibrosis awareness campaign, was competing in Peugeot’s 208 Rally4 for the first time.



“It was not exactly the debut we aimed for,” said the Italian, who was co-driven by compatriot Giulia Zanchetta. “It has been a very demanding event for us with an all-new car that we had to understand step by step during the rally itself, as we could do only a few kilometres before the race.



“We had to deal with many technical issues and also did some mistakes. Furthermore, the heat in the car was really tough for me and driving was incredibly exhausting. We will try to learn from our mistakes and will do our best to improve our performance next time.”

