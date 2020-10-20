Molle, who scored a podium in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category on Rally di Roma Capitale in the summer, suffered his second consecutive non-score in the young driver class on Rally Fafe Montelongo earlier this month.



Despite reaching the finish in a strong fourth position in his Delta Rally-run Peugeot 208 R2, subsequent routine fuel analysis found the fuel in his car was not from the filling station specified in the ERC3 Junior rules, as a result of an administrative error.



Although Molle lost his ERC3 Junior points, he retains his fourth place in ERC3, which doesn’t mandate the use of pump fuel from a specific source. It means he remains in third position in ERC3 but slips to eighth place in ERC3 Junior.



“The reason why we got this ERC3 Junior points sanction is because the team put the wrong fuel in the car by mistake,” said Molle. “They missed the bulletin indicating where teams from ERC3 Junior had to go for the fuel. We used fuel from another station, it wasn’t a better fuel but it was not the one indicated in the regulations and we have to accept this sanction.



“We still lie in third position in the overall classification of the ERC3 championship but we go down to the eighth position in ERC3 Junior, which is bad news for us because we did a good operation for the championship in Fafe. But it’s life, we have to accept this and we look forward to Hungary when we will have to keep our head high.”



Rally Hungary is scheduled to take place from November 6-8.