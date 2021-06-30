The two-week gap between the opening rounds of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship has provided ERC3 Junior rookie Daniel Polášek with a big boost.

Yacco ACCR Team’s rookie is still adapting to the rigours of ERC rallying having excelled as a finswimmer in the past.



“I am really happy I am back in the car so quickly after Rally Poland,” said the Pirelli-equipped Forf Fiesta Rally4 driver. “On Rally Liepāja we want to gain some new experience and learn something new on the gravel.”

