The two-week gap between the opening rounds of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship has provided ERC3 Junior rookie Daniel Polášek with a big boost.
Yacco ACCR Team’s rookie is still adapting to the rigours of ERC rallying having excelled as a finswimmer in the past.
“I am really happy I am back in the car so quickly after Rally Poland,” said the Pirelli-equipped Forf Fiesta Rally4 driver. “On Rally Liepāja we want to gain some new experience and learn something new on the gravel.”
