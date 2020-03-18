ERC3 Junior Radstrom gets all-new Fiesta Rally4

Dennis Rådström’s bid to win the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2020 has shifted up a gear with confirmation that he will use M-Sport Poland’s all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4.

Rådström announced his ERC3 Junior programme back in January. At the time, the Swede revealed he would use 2019-specification Fiesta R2T. However, with the Fiesta Rally4 update coming on stream ahead of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season getting underway, Rådström will switch to the latest creation from Kraków.



“I was lucky enough to have been involved in the development of the Fiesta Rally4 over the winter and I am really impressed with what M-Sport Poland have achieved,” said Rådström, who will be co-driven by compatriot Johan Johan in 2020. “The 2019 R2 was already an extremely competitive package but the Rally4 update really suits me, the additional traction and power gives it a new edge allowing you to push harder.



“The two-wheel-drive competition has always been very close in ERC which is something I really thrive from, I’ve not seen all of the entries for ERC but I’m sure it will be as close as ever and I’m ready for the challenge.”



M-Sport Poland’s Maciej Woda said: “Dennis is a driver that has demonstrated his ability to consistently push a car to its limit in order to come out on top. I am confident that with the new Ford Fiesta Rally4, Dennis will be equipped with the best equipment to push for ERC3 Junior victories and the championship.”



