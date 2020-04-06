ERC3 Junior recruit Landa chooses Rally Liepāja for high-speed fix

Nikolai Landa has included Rally Liepāja on his 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship schedule because it reminds him of the iconic Rally Finland, ranked as the world’s fastest event.

Austrian Landa has confirmed a three-rally campaign in Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior driving a DriftCompany Ford Fiesta R2T.



“My dream goal of a rally is Rally Finland and Liepāja is similar to this with really fast, wide roads,” said the 21-year-old Landa.



Landa, who is co-driven by his father Günter, continued: “I like to drive on gravel more than on Tarmac because I think I am a bit faster on gravel.”



As well as guidance from his father, a former driver, Landa can count on the experience of his team boss Beppo Harrach, a former Austrian champion with experience of World Rally Championship events. “It’s amazing to have him on our side and to help us,” said Landa of Harrach’s input.



Landa will also contest the ERC events in Poland and Czech Republic and may also add Italy to his schedule depending on budget.



This year’s Rally Liepāja is scheduled to take place from 29-31 May on high-speed gravel stages around the cities of Talsi and Liepāja.

