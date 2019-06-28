ERC3 Junior: Røkland best of the R2 bunch in Poland qualifying

Steve Røkland was straight on the pace in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship category, going fastest on PZM 76th Rally Poland’s Qualifying Stage.

Two-time ERC3 Junior podium finisher Røkland was 0.1s faster than fellow Peugeot 208 R2 runner Miika Hokkanen, both of whom trumped current ERC3 Junior championship leader Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) in third.



Ken Torn, who took a stellar ERC3 Junior victory on Rally Liepāja on his ERC debut, kept his momentum from Latvia going by going fourth-fastest aboard Estonian Autosport Junior Team Ford Fiesta R2T.



Sean Johnston’s seventh-fastest time was a very good start for the American driver, given he was trying out a new pace-note system adapted from those used by World Rally Championship pairing Andreas Mikkelsen and Anders Jæger for the first time.



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship front-runner Pedro Antunes hit trouble during free practice, rolling his FPAK Portugal Team ERC-run Peugeot 208 R2.



That meant Antunes was unable to set a time on the Qualifying Stage, as his car was stuck in the stage after his roll.



Senior ERC3 runner Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) did not set a time either, suffering radiator damage and unable to finish the Qualifying Stage.

