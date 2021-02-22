Romanian Norbert Maior, who impressed on his FIA European Rally Championship debut in Hungary last season, was on strong form when his national series got underway last weekend.
Maior and co-driving sister Francesca scored a class victory double on the România Winter Rally in fourth overall aboard a Peugeot 106.
FIA Sport Newsletter highlights Rallye Team Spain's successful ERC initiative
Armstrong: ERC-bound Fiesta Rally3 really good for junior drivers
Lappi recalls ERC benefits as he gets ready for world return