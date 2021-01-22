The 26-year-old Italian, who used her European championship programme to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis – a condition she suffers from – through the #CorrerePerUnRespiro movement, is taking part in the deciding rounds of The Ice Challenge in Pragelato, Italy, this weekend (January 24) and on February 14.



It follows her debut in the series in Livigno on January 9 when she placed P23 out of 45 in the rankings driving a Citroën C3 R5 for the RS Team and run by Sportec Engineering.



“It's always nice to throw yourself into new adventures,” said Somaschini. “In the end, to learn, one must start from something. I must say that, albeit with some initial difficulties, I found myself quite quickly at ease with this type of driving. It is great fun and helps to develop control and reactivity with the unusual dynamics of the car.



“I am nurturing the great dream of being able to be at the start of Arctic Rally Finland, the second round of the 2021 World Rally Championship, so participating in the Ice Challenge is a great training. And if it becomes possible, I want to be ready.”