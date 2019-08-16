ERC3 Junior Torn: Three types of rally – Tarmac, Gravel and Barum!

The FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 Junior contingent is well aware of the pitfalls of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, with points leader Ken Torn suggesting it’s neither Tarmac nor gravel.

Though technically a sealed surface event, the roads used on Barum Czech Rally Zlín have a reputation for being very low on grip, with cars sliding around and mud being brought onto the surface as drivers make corner cuts.



Erik Cais, one of ACCR Czech Rally Team’s ERC3 Junior talents, might be at his home ERC round, but knows that scoring a good result will be a tricky task, especially after speaking with Torn.



“Getting a good result on the Barum Rally is really challenging because it's such a long and difficult event,” said Cais.



Cais also suggested that ERC3 points leader Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) had summed up the legendary rally best.



“Ken Torn described it to me really well: he said that the types of rally that exist are Tarmac rallies, Gravel rallies and Barum Rally! I think this is absolutely describes this event.”

