ERC3 Junior Torn’s Fiesta in front in battle of new Rally4 cars

Ken Torn leads FIA ERC3 and Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior in his all-new M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally4 with Pedro Antunes second in Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally4.

After a puncture on the first stage, Pep Bassas set the pace on SS2 and SS3 for Rallye Team Spain.



He was quickest again on stage five and is third in class overnight followed by Amaury Molle, William Creighton, Adam Westlund and Nikolai Landa.

