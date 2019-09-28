ERC3 star Cais suffers “really scary” Cyprus moment

Czech federation-backed Erik Cais feared he would end up off the road during a “really scary” moment on stage two of the Cyprus Rally this morning.

The ex-downhill mountain bike racer, a frontrunner in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category, was five kilometres from the start of the SPARCO-sponsored Kefkara stage when he hit trouble on a right-hand corner.



“I spin in a really bad place and I almost fell down one cliff to a lake, it was really scary,” said the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver. “After that I was really scared, without a good focus, so a really bad stage for me. I was also not too happy with the set-up of the car but what my engineer said was really good. We had more grip and the steering was more comfortable afterwards.”

