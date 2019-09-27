ERC3 title-chasing Cais prepared for tough Cyprus debut

Erik Cais is not giving up hope of winning the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 title as he prepares to make his Cyprus Rally debut.

Cais is 59 points behind ERC3 leader Efrén Llarena with two events remaining. However, when the dropped score rule is applied, Spaniard Llarena’s advantage could be trimmed significantly, leaving the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver in a strong position to pounce in his Ford Fiesta R2T.



“I am here to get the experience but it would be great to get the points for ERC,” said Cais, who took up rallying after he was forced to give up his downhill mountain bike racing career through injury. “From the bicycle this rally is nothing but I’m joking because it’s really difficult.”



A podium finisher on the last two ERC rounds, Cais added: “It’s like Rallye du Var but on gravel because you are going from corner to corner to corner and you don’t have many straights. This will be really difficult to get a nice flow. But if you reach the finish with good flow you will have a really a good result.”

