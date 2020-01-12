Florian Bernardi, a winner in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category, will get to lead Rallye Monte-Carlo, no less.

Bernardi has been chosen by Renault Sport to drive the all-new Renault Clio 5 Rally on the world championship season opener later this month.



While the French talent will actually be on duty as the course-opening zero car driver, it’s nevertheless a significant opportunity for Bernardi and co-driver Victor Bellotto.



"It will indeed be a real baptism in this role at Rallye Monte-Carlo,” said Bernardi. “We will have the chance to experience from the inside the first appearance of the all-new Renault Clio 5 Rally and, moreover, on one of the most legendary rallies in the world. After participating in development, it is a real honour to represent Renault Sport and an exceptional opportunity to accumulate precious kilometres with this new car. We would like to thank Renault Sport and the Automobile Club de Monaco for their confidence.”



Bernardi made five appearances in ERC3 last season, winning the class on Rally Islas Canarias and claiming fifth in the final standings.

The post ERC3 winner Bernardi chosen by Renault to lead Rallye Monte-Carlo appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.