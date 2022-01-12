The FIA ERC Junior Championship will be streamlined and run as the ERC4 Junior Championship from 2022.
Following the creation of a two-tier structure in 2017, ERC4 Junior is for Rally4 and Rally5 cars equipped with tyres from official partner Pirelli.

ERC4 Junior drivers will count their best five scores from a possible six with the winner receiving a prize drive in the Rally3-based FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2023.

Further information, including details of the six-event calendar, will be announced in due course.
