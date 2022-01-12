The FIA ERC Junior Championship will be streamlined and run as the ERC4 Junior Championship from 2022.
Following the creation of a two-tier structure in 2017, ERC4 Junior is for Rally4 and Rally5 cars equipped with tyres from official partner Pirelli.
ERC4 Junior drivers will count their best five scores from a possible six with the winner receiving a prize drive in the Rally3-based FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2023.
Further information, including details of the six-event calendar, will be announced in due course.
ERC4 Junior drivers will count their best five scores from a possible six with the winner receiving a prize drive in the Rally3-based FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2023.
Further information, including details of the six-event calendar, will be announced in due course.
Ad
ERC
Portuguese crews set for more ERC action
The post ERC4 Junior to the fore following FIA announcement appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Who would have held the Power in ERC 2021?
ERC
ERC rallies among champion Mikkelsen’s top-five 2021 moments
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad