Alejandro Cachón was back in the FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior points and close to a class podium on Rally Hungary having battled for the victory at one stage.
Spaniard Cachón placed fourth in the final order following a delay due to a damaged tyre and is sixth in the overall standings with just next month’s Rally Islas Canarias remaining.
The Rallye Team Spain scholarship winner said: “The position is good even though yesterday we were fighting for the victory. But a puncture and a bad selection for the tyres meant we lost a lot of time.”
The Rallye Team Spain scholarship winner said: “The position is good even though yesterday we were fighting for the victory. But a puncture and a bad selection for the tyres meant we lost a lot of time.”
Ad
ERC
ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory battle “absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed”, says M-Sport
The post ERC’s charging Cachon goes forward in fourth appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
First ERC3 stage win helps Maior overcome podium loss
ERC
ERC runner-up spot still in Llarena’s reach
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad