Callum Devine underlined his progression in the FIA European Rally Championship by finishing the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín as the top newcomer.

Devine drove his Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy Ford Fiesta Rally2 to seventh overall on his first visit to Zlín and declared himself “happy” with the result alongside co-driver James Fulton.



“I’m happy,” said Devine. “We were in a good battle with Efrén Llarena, which was really encouraging because he’s a regular frontrunner in the ERC [and has done this event before], but we just lost out in the last stage because he had the wet tyres on and we had the slicks on. It would have been nice to see if it had been dry who’d have come out on top but he drove well and it’s been a really good rally for us.”



Devine finished 13.4s behind his Spanish rival following more than 210 kilometres of challenging stage action.



“We were very cautious in the wet [on the final stage],” Devine continued. “We had some moments but it dried up for the last two kilometres and we pushed really, really hard, like crazy. We really enjoyed it, we didn’t take so many risks during the weekend and the car is home in one piece and we’re ready to go again.”

