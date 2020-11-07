The FIA European Rally Championship’s international appeal was further underlined on Rally Hungary earlier with the top 10 positions filled by drivers from 10 different countries.

Headed byNorway’s Andreas Mikkelsen, the top 10 after five stages also featured a driver fromRussia(Alexey Lukyanuk),Ireland(Craig Breen),Sweden(Oliver Solberg),Luxembourg(Grégoire Munster),Austria(Niki Mayr-Melnhof),Finland(Emil Lindholm),Spain(Efrén Llarena),Hungary(Norbert Herczig) andGermany(Marijan Griebel).



In addition to the 10 countries represented by the top 10 drivers,Belgiumadded to the international flavour through Munster’s co-driver Louis Louka.



Other countries with drivers or co-drivers competing on the event includeCzech Republic,France,Italy,Latvia,PolandandRomania.