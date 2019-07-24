Emma Falcón impressed on her second ERC start in an R5 car by running in the top 10 on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Although a clutch issue and a time penalty ultimately dropped her to P12 in the overall FIA European Rally Championship classification, it was still a strong display by the Canary Islander.



“This rally was difficult, I need more tests to improve the set-up and know the car,” Falcón said afterwards. “The second day was a long day for us but we have a good team, they changed the clutch in the service park and we are very happy for this day to be at the finish and to have made all the kilometres.”



As well as winning the ERC Ladies’ Trophy for the second time this season, Falcónbrought her Rallye Team Spain-entered Citroën C3 R5 home in fifth place in ERC1 Junior alongside co-driver Eduardo González.

The post ERC’s Falcon enjoys that top-10 feeling in Rome appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.