ERC’s flying Finns

Four flying Finns have won the FIA European Rally Championship.

One of the most successful rallying nations celebrated its first ERC champion in 1965 when the legendary Rauno Aaltonen took the crown.



Pauli Toivonen gave Finland more cause for celebration in 1968, but there would be a wait of 44 years for the next Finnish champion when, in 2012, Juho Hänninen came out on top of the title race.



But having waited 44 years for Hänninen’s European championship triumph, Esapekka Lappi (pictured) collected more ERC silverware for Finland in 2014.

