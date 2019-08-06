ERC’s former First Lady Stratieva set for 11th Zlin appearance

Ekaterina Stratieva, the winner of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2015, has secured the backing to make her 11th start on Barum Czech Rally Zlín – one year after she was handed the freedom of the host city.

Stratieva’s commitment to the event was recognised at a ceremony ahead of last season’s all-asphalt FIA European Rally Championship counter.



And after finishing fourth in class in P65 overall in 2018, Stratieva has secured the funding to pilot a Peugeot 208 R2 in Zlín.



“With pleasure I can say that I come back in the European championship,” said Stratieva. “I have hunger for adrenaline and to get in the car again. I am addicted to this race and this year I will start for the 11th time. Last year I take the key of Zlín and now is the time to try to open the door! This race will be for all my fans that support me!”



Of her car choice for the event from 16-18 August, Stratieva added: “The car is new for me and for sure it will be not easy but I go to enjoy, to make happy the people and to try to be in the top three of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy. If I am right there will be six women drivers in the entry.”

