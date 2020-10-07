After a troubled Rally di Roma Capitale in the summer, MOL Racing Team’s triple Hungarian bounced back with eight top six stage times and a fastest time of all the ERC runners in Portugal.



“The whole rally was a big job for us," said Herczig. "In total we changed the tyres 10 times on the road between the stages but we got a very, very good car from the BRR team with a good set-up. Sometimes I made some mistakes about the tyre choice but we are really happy we are here after the hard situation. We got some points in the ERC, that was our target.”



Next up on the ERC schedule is Herczig's home event, Rally Hungary, which is scheduled to take place from November 6-8 in the city of Nyíregyháza.