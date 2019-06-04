ERC’s Herczig to turn going first into a positive

Norbert Herczig will make the most of the experience he gained opening the road on the final day of Rally Liepāja when he heads to Rally Poland later this month.

Although running at the head of the field in Latvia ultimately cost the MOL Racing Team driver FIA European Rally Championship points after he dropped from P10 to P14 in the final classification, it wasn’t all bad news.



“There were some positive things,” said the Volkswagen Polo R5 driver. “We didn't finish the race with the maximum we wanted but we have learned many things about the car and the tyres – encouraging signs for Rally Poland.”

