Norbert Herczig has spoken about his plans to come back stronger in 2022 when he’s set to undertake a full FIA European Rally Championship campaign.
Herczig excelled in 2021 with a last-gasp podium on Rally di Roma Capitale among the many highlights for the Škoda Rally Team Hungaria driver.
Although his campaign ended with a crash on Rally Hungary that injured his co-driver Ramón Ferencz, Herczig plans to build on his fifth-place finish in 2021 as he told Racingline.hu in an article availablehere.
