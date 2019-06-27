ERC’s Jeets Jr calls on father Raul for Poland stage tips

ERC3 Junior contender Gregor Jeets has received some fatherly advice ahead of his week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland.

The Estonian Autosport Junior Team prospect is a newcomer to the high-speed gravel stages around host town Mikołajki.



However, his father Raul – once a regular in the FIA European Rally Championship – took part on the event in 2017 when it ran as a round of the world championship.



“I’ve watched some videos with my father and they look quite like what we have in Estonia and these kinds of roads can be good for me,” said the ex-karter, who campaigns a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T in ERC Junior. “I did the latest round of the Estonian championship last weekend. It was good practice and I was on the pace until we lost third gear and had to retire.”

