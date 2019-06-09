ERC’s Johnston happy with “massive, massive steps”

Sean Johnston declared himself “really, really happy” with the “massive, massive steps” in his development on gravel following last month’s Rally Liepāja, the third event of the FIA European Rally Championship season.

American Johnston placed P10 on the high-speed gravel event as he continued his impressive transition from sportscar racing to rallying in a Saintéloc Junior Team Peugeot 208 R2.



“I’m really, really happy with the weekend,” said Johnston. “Saintéloc gave us a great car to work with and I made some massive, massive, steps in my development on gravel.”



Johnston could have finished eighth in class but for a moment on the penultimate stage. “Unfortunately it took us out of the fun fight we were having for those last top 10 positions,” he said. “There was a massive rut and it kicked the car and we spun on the nose 180 degrees. We almost rolled over the front and when we landed we punctured the rear-left. It was a bit too adventurous but we were able to put the spare on and have a good run in the last stage.”



Johnston and co-driver Alex Kuhurani will be back on ERC duty on PZM 76th Rally Poland from 28-30 June.

