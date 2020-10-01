The former Austrian champion was beset by problems on Rally di Roma Capitale and Rally Liepāja in his DriftCompany Rally Team Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



But as Mayr-Melnhof explained during testing for the Portuguese asphalt event, a new approach has been adopted.



“We’ve put a little bit more time into the preparation,” he said. “We saw with the work at home I didn’t have enough time like in the previous seasons to really prepare and we have seen it’s really vital at this level to do much more preparation. We hope we can take a little advantage from preparing better.



“As it is new here for everybody we’ll be closer together but the guys on top are such great guys. It’s going to be nice to race against them and I will try to bring the gap and the margin down a little bit. Even though it’s also a new rally for them it won’t impact on their speed.”



“We’re trying to finish and whatever the result, it’s important for me to get back into a good rhythm and have fun, which wasn’t the case on the last two rallies.”