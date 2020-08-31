The 2018 Austrian champion suffered myriad delays during the high-speed gravel event earlier this month but battled through to finish P14 among the ERC registered drivers in his DriftCompany Rally Team Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



“It was extremely tough for us,” ex-sportscar racer Mayr-Melnhof told ERC Radio’s Julian Porter at the finish of the final stage. “The first day was completely for the bin. I was struggling so much with the car, with myself and everything.



“The second day was about finding the rhythm. I had a little bit of an off after Callum [Devine] had his crash. But it’s great to finish this amazing rally. We have a lot to learn to come back stronger the next time. It was super-tough but it’s what I like. The whole team worked really well together to find the problems.”