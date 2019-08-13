ERC’s Monteiro is first Portuguese to rally new Fabia

Aloísio Monteiro will become the first driver from Portugal to compete in ŠKODA’s new-for-2019 Fabia R5 Evo when he contests Barum Czech Rally Zlín this week.

The FIA European Rally Championship regular will continue his alliance with The Racing Factory under the FPAK Portugal Team ERC banner.



“It’s a pride for me and The Racing Factory to be one of the first client teams to receive the new ŠKODAFabia R5 Evo,” said Monteiro, who made his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut last season. “It shows all the confidence the brand has seen in our recent work. In competition terms, and of course, we will try our best at this event and demonstrate that we deserve this trust. More than thinking about a good result, which is nonetheless the objective, we have to find the best set-up for this car, a commitment that allows us to be fast and reliable throughout the event.”



Porto-based Monteiro will get support from ŠKODA Motorsport in making the transition to the new Fabia R5 Evo.“There is a very strong connection between The Racing Factory and ŠKODA Motorsport and that makes us feel more confident. We are sure this work will be rewarded at the end of the rally on Sunday.”



Monteiro is testing in the Czech Republic today (Tuesday). Meanwhile, with ERC3 Junior frontrunner Pedro Antunes not competing in Zlín, the FPAK Portugal Team ERC attack is down to one car on the 15-stage sealed-surface event.

