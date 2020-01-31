ERC’s Monteiro is five alive

Aloísio Monteiro hopes his third FIA European Rally Championship campaign will not only promote The Racing Factory’s expertise, but also ready him for a planned step up to world level during the season.

Portuguese driver Monteiro has announced a five-event ERC programme in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo run by The Racing Factory. Sancho Eiró, from the Azores, will co-drive.



“Keeping the bet on FIA ERC was fundamental for us, because The Racing Factory will have more customers in this market,” said Porto-based Monteiro, who made four ERC starts in 2019. “The experience we bring from each event is important and will be useful in other events where we want to participate. We can confirm our participation in five events of this European championship and we will participate in other national and international events, including a world rally this year.”

