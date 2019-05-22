Steve Røkland will count on Peugeot 208 R2 power when he returns to FIA ERC3 Junior Championship action on Rally Liepāja.

Norwegian Røkland began his campaign in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category in a Ford Fiesta R2T but is back behind the wheel of his more familiar Peugeot.



“I am back in my Peugeot for this rally but I’ve had this car since 2014 so I have lots of experience and hopefully it will be fast enough to challenge for my first win,” said Røkland.



“I’d not driven my Peugeot for six or seven months but we had a short test in Norway, not too many runs but enough to be ready for the rally.”



Photo:Facebook.com/Stevemotorsport

The post ERC’s Rokland back with an old friend appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.