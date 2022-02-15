Paulo Soria got his 2022 season off to the best possible start by winning his class on the Covasna Winter Rally in Romania earlier this month.

The Argentine, who finished runner-up to Andrea Mabellini in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT – held within the FIA European Rally Championship – last season was fastest in his class on five out of eight stages alongside co-driver Marcelo Ohannesian.



Driving a Peugeot 208 R2, Soria also beat a number of four-wheel-drive cars on his way to third overall.



Photo:Facebook.com/PauloSoriaRally

Ad

ERC Former ERC event winner Meeke part of team testing new Fabia YESTERDAY AT 05:08

ERC ERC title-winning duo Ingram and Whittock are partners no more YESTERDAY AT 07:31