Ekaterina Stratieva is gearing up for her 12th Barum Czech Rally Zlín start when the 50th running of the event takes place from tomorrow (Friday).

The last driver to be awarded the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2019 was given the keys to the city of Zlín when she started the event for a 10thtime in 2018.



She competed again in Zlín in 2019 and this year’s running is a huge occasion for the Bulgarian, as she explained in the build-up to the sealed-surface showcase.



“This event gives me the power to believe that you can dream and one day your dreams come true. It doesn’t matter how long you wait and dream for it. This rally is with very big history, with very high quality and top organisation. Every year there are so many participations and most of them are on the top level. It’s like the mother of motorsport and I am proud to have the possibility to be so many times part of it!



“When the mayor gave me the key to the city and makes me citizen of Zlín after my 10th start, this was some very, very big moment in my life. This was the moment when my dream comes true. Barum Rally was one of my first big international events and after the finish I say to my family I don’t know what I will do after 10 years but I want to be again here. And year after year I saw how I go closer to this moment.



“Number eight was almost impossible because I was with medical problems and in this moment I saw that my dream is not possible. But my friend Georgi [Avramov] decided to help me and say to me, ‘let’s go there together, I want to be your co-driver. Let’s start just for us and to be closer to your dream’. And like this we did eight, nine and 10. After Petr Linhart [from the event organising team] push me for 11 and now we are on the way to 12. I love this place! This organisation, the stages are so nice and tricky! I love all the people on the stages.”



Of her aims for this week’s rally, the ERC3 contender said: “To be maximum concentrated and strong. To be clever and with good strategy. I know very well that we are with car from old generation – the others are with turbo and this gives them over 15 per cent more power but I will give my best. I prefer maybe more bad weather. This makes me more concentrate and in moments like this it helps more the experience instead of the power in the car.”

