ERC’s unusual stage locations

The FIA European Rally Championship takes in some of the best stages on the planet each season. It also features stages in unusual locations as the following demonstrates.

Beach:The Love Cyprus Golden Stage 2 on the 2016 CNP Asfalistiki Cyprus Rally finished on a beach with the time control located adjacent to a seaside bar…



Bus station:Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s ever-popular superspecial on its host city’s streets includes a blast through a bus station, closed of course for the occasion.



Exhibition ground:When the Delta Rally was based in Zagreb, a stage ran through an exhibition ground in the capital.



Hotel grounds:Hotel Gołębiewski in Mikołajki is not only the setting of Rally Poland’s permanent service park and event headquarters, it’s also home to a purpose-built superspecial, Mikołajki Arena.



Military barracks:Rallye International du Valais, part of the ERC up until 2015, includes the Casernes stage on its itinerary. It’s located within the grounds of a military barracks.



Quarry:The Grupo Marques superspecial on the Azores Rallye is a big hit for drivers and fans alike. But it’s actually built in a quarry.



Ski resort:The first Rally Liepāja concluded on the Ventspils Kalns stage, which included run down a ski slope…



Trotting track:Markopoulo Park located near the Greek capital Athens and built for the 2004 Olympic Games, was home to SSS Hippodrome on the 2018 Acropolis Rally.



United Nations Buffer Zone:The Cyprus Rally’s ground-breaking Nicosia street stage crosses through the United Nations Buffer Zone from Cyprus to Northern Cyprus and back again.



Volcanic crater lake:Yep, you read that right… Sete Cidades, perhaps one of the most iconic rally stages in the world, runs along the rim of a volcanic crater lake. It’s strictly for the brave…

