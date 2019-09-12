Érdi hoping for better ERC memories from Cyprus

Tibor Érdi Jr, the two-time winner of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category, wants to leave Cyprus with good rather than bad memories.

The Hungarian’s only start in the Mediterranean country came in 2015 but ended abruptly some distance from the road on the third stage of the challenging gravel event.



"It will be a big challenge to participate on this event again because my memories are not the best, due to falling into a 11-metre deep ravine in 2015,” said Érdi Jr, who now competes in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 in the ERC’s top tier.“Anyway, I liked the stages they are really nice, but we wanted to save our Evo X from extreme high temperatures and rough surface, this is why we skipped the rally since then. Now, however, I am entering the race with a different co-driver and different car, but I think it will be the same difficult level as it was in 2015.



“Overall, I really wish to achieve a good result, because we couldn't get a single point in the championship since I drive my ŠKODA. I think it can be possible to reach that goal in Cyprus this year, because I feel more confident on gravel with this car. I would be satisfied to finish in top10 after a good rally."



The Cyprus Rally is based in Nicosia from 27-29 September.

