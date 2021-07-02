Reigning champion Tibor Érdi Jr heads FIA ERC championship contender Dmitry Feofanov in a battle for Mitsubishi Lancer supremacy after four stages of Rally Liepāja.

Hungarian Érdi Jr ranks Rally Liepāja as his favourite event and reported a “good day with no problems”, which he completed with a slender 4.8s advantage over his Latvian rival following a time penalty.



Feofanov made a late car switch for his home round of the ERC, reasoning the higher top speed of his Lancer would make it more suitable for the fast gravel tests compared to the Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit he used to place second in class in Poland.



Subaru driver Michał Pryczek was third after four stages despite time lost to a right-rear puncture on SS2 and contact with a rock. But a penalty demoted him to fourth and elevated experienced Latvian Ainārs Igaveņš into the final overnight podium placing.



Dariusz Poloński fought back from a damaged right-rear tyre for complete Friday’s action as the Abarth Rally Cup leader in fifth ahead of category rival Martin Rada.



French youngster Victor Cartier retired his Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit with a technical issue on SS2.

