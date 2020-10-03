Two-time champion Tibor Érdi Jr heads the ERC2 order on Rally Fafe Montelongo after going quickest in class on all nine stages.
Dmitry Feofanov is second with Andrea Mabellini third and top Abarth Rally Cup contender. Zelindo Melegari, the championship leader prior to Rally Fafe Montelongo, went off the road on SS6 in the all-new Alpine A110 RGT.
ERC
Bassas is best with overnight lead in ERC3/ERC3 Junior
The post Érdi Jr excellent in ERC2, Mabellini heads Abarth Rally Cup appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Lukyanuk the driver to beat in ERC come rain or shine
ERC
Drama in Fafe: Breen and Solberg in trouble in ERC