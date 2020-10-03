Two-time champion Tibor Érdi Jr heads the ERC2 order on Rally Fafe Montelongo after going quickest in class on all nine stages.

Dmitry Feofanov is second with Andrea Mabellini third and top Abarth Rally Cup contender. Zelindo Melegari, the championship leader prior to Rally Fafe Montelongo, went off the road on SS6 in the all-new Alpine A110 RGT.