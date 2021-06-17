Just like Alexey Lukyanuk, Tibor Érdi Jr starts ORLEN 77th Rally Poland defending a prestigious FIA European Rally Championship title.

The Hungarian lifted the ERC2 crown for a third time in 2020. However, unlike Lukyanuk, Érdi Jr is making his first appearance Mikołajki aboard the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X he shares with compatriot and co-driver Zoltán Csökő.



Érdi Jr faces opposition from six crews including Polish ERC2 newcomer, Michał Pryczek, whose Subaru Historic Rally Team-entered Impreza is co-driven by his father Jacek.



Suzuki Motor Iberica is embarking on its first ERC2 campaign with two Rally2 Kit-specification Swift R4lly S for Javier Pardo and marque stalwart Joan Vinyes.



Category regular Dmitry Feofanov is swapping Mitsubishi for Suzuki machinery. Victor Cartier begins his first ERC adventure in Poland in a self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit. Top Polish driver Dariusz Poloński adds more variety with his Abarth 124 rally.

