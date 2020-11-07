Hungarian hero Tibor Érdi Jr is on course for a third ERC2 win this season after he completed leg one with a comfortable margin ahead of Zelindo Melegari.

Dmitry Feofanov is third with Abarth Rally Cup leader Martin Rada followed by Andrea Mabellini.



The Italian retired on SS1 with a suspension and restarted this morning with a five-minute time penalty.



Mureșan Mihnea was leading the Abarth Rally Cup on his debut but went off the road on SS6. Roberto Gobbin crashed out on SS7.