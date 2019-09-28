Tibor Érdi Jr has spoken of his disappointment after his wait to score points in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier goes on.

Double ERC2 champion Érdi Jr was seventh overall when he suffered a front-right puncture on his ŠKODA Fabia R5 on stage five. He’s down in P13 at the overnight halt in Nicosia.



“It was after half of the stage and we stopped to change but it was not too quick,” said the Hungarian. “It’s life, it was a hit in the corner.”

The post Érdi Jr on Cyprus ERC delay appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.