Érdi Jr on stepping up, hopes of home ERC success and… witches!

Having twice won the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 title, Tibor Érdi Jr stepped up to R5 level in Latvia 13 months ago with expectations on a high. However, as he told respected journalist Anita Toth, the transition has been far from straightforward.

What has the transition been like?“When we bought the ŠKODA a year ago, we were told that at least 2000 competitive kilometres were needed to get to know the car. I thought they were exaggerating, since I drove a lot of cars and I got used to them very quickly. Then I realised that they were right. In Cyprus, after 1500 competitive kilometres, finally I felt that it did not annoy me any more to start the stage. Previously, I did not feel the car at all, and probably it sounds a bit ridiculous, but I always stalled. Now the movements come easily.”



But you haven’t regretted the change?“Certainly not. We fully exploited the ERC2 category, and although we could stay for another year and win another title, there was no point. I was aware that the top category was not easy, because the field was strong and some time was needed to adjust to the R5 car. But, honestly, I did not think it would be so difficult. Especially, if we see the mental part, because last year we were the one to beat, and now we are among the outsiders.”



When did you receive the first punch?“Immediately on Rally Islas Canarias, where we had won twice before. I had to say at one point of the race that it was over and I gave up. It was very difficult to take the decision, but I felt I had to. We avoided two serious crashes and I did not want to wait for the third occasion. Probably I wanted to prove myself too much, and I thought that I could continue from where I had left off in the previous category. But life gave me a lesson to learn with a big punch, and it was very hard to get over.”



What helped you to recover?“Rally Liepāja where I finished fifth in FP1. But at the start of the Qualifying Stage I had another lesson to learn with the ruts and I stalled. So we cleaned the roads on day one and the good results of day two only made up our performance. But we are full of good partial results.”



You’ve had a few punctures this year, too…“Don’t tell me! I had as many punctures as I had had before with the Mitsubishi overall. And the worst part is that I do not know the reason. We are cursed, even if we have our own witch to help us.”



Are you kidding!?“It might sound funny, but since we were struggling with the car in the first Mitsubishi year, a friend of my wife told me that she was an expert at this area. I told her that it was time to remove the curse from the car. She said yes, but I had to call her before all race weekends. I did it and we had wonderful two years. But now it does not help anymore, so I am eagerly waiting for the turning point, because I know that we are ready for a good result. I am trying and trying, but a piece of the puzzle is still missing.”



Maybe it will come on Rally Hungary?“Maybe. It would be great. We have some advantage against the other competitors because we have already raced on some of the stages. I believe it will count a lot. If we repeat our last year’s performance in Nyíregyháza, I will be satisfied. It was our first race on Tarmac with the ŠKODA and we finished fifth overall.”

