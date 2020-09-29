Érdi Jr came close to losing out on a richly deserved Rally Liepāja victory last month after his Mitsubishi Lancer developed a mechanical issue in the closing stages.



The Hungarian ace explained what went wrong and how the fault has been rectified for this week’s all-Tarmac counter in northern Portugal.



“There was a big rush to prepare the Evo X correctly for Rally Fafe Montelongo,” said Érdi Jr. “We had to repair the cylinder head and change the valves to new ones.



We managed to assemble the engine and started the engine mapping with the engineer. However, he saw some anomaly on the laptop. After a few hours of searching it turned out that ECU was burnt.



“Fortunately, our engineer is so skilled, that he could manage to get the ECU back to life, so finally the engine was ready to attack.”



Replacement co-driver as clear plan is put in place

With Érdi Jr’s regular co-driver Szabolcs Kovács unavailable for family reasons, Zoltán Csökő has been recruited in his place. “I needed a temporary co-driver,” said Érdi Jr. “I called Zoltán and he immediately said ‘yes’. He is a really precise sportsman and we used to rally together back in 2009.”



Of his target for Rally Fafe Montelongo, Érdi Jr said: “The Most important plan of the Érdi Rallye Team for the 2020 season is to reconquer the ERC2 title. It is not going to be an easy task due to skipping Rally di Roma Capitale, but it is possible to work out the disadvantage by winning the races. So we have to win the remaining races.”