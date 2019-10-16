Erdi Jr’s ERC wait goes on

Tibor Érdi Jr’s wait for a top 10 finish in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship will continue to his home round next month.

The double ERC2 champion from Hungary has been out of luck in his four 2019 appearances at the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia R5.



He came close to ending his frustrating sequence on the Cyprus Rally last month only for a puncture and overheating issue to cost him valuable time and leave him in P11 at the finish in Larnaca.



“We learned many, many things and we tried to make a good race,” said Érdi Jr.



Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November.

