Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIA European Rally Championship since 2013, is getting ready to mark the next exciting chapter in the history of the ERC as it prioritises its focus on the FIA’s all-electric GT and touring car categories, as well as promoting the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

*Transfer of FIA European Rally Championship promotion from 2022 completed*FIA World Motor Sport Council rubberstamps new era for WRC’s feeder series*Concluding 10-year contract with FIA one year early ensures ERC momentum continues and allows Eurosport Events’ focus to switch to all-electric GT and Touring Car categories*Move in line with governing body’s strategy to streamline promotion of flagship rally categories*François Ribeiro: “In partnership with the FIA, we have developed the ERC as a strong customer racing platform for car manufacturers, a great feeder championship for junior drivers and a viable option for rally organisers. We hand over the ERC in great shape and have every faith in WRC Promoter to carry on the mission"

It has successfully achieved its goal of transferring the remaining term of its contract with motorsport’s world governing body, the FIA, to WRC Promoter, which will take over the promotion of the ERC from the 2022 season.



Until then, however, Eurosport Events will continue to invest resources and endeavour – as it has done since 2013 – to ensure the ERC’s status as the ultimate platform for drivers to prove their talent before they step up to the FIA World Rally Championship, the sport’s top level, is maintained.



By passing on the batten of ERC promotion to WRC Promoter, Eurosport Events is answering the FIA’s call for its two flagship rally championships, the ERC and WRC, to be managed by the same promoter, thereby creating a clearer pathway between both and delivering additional benefits.



During Eurosport Events’ tenure as European championship promoter, six drivers with ERC experience have gone on to win WRC events, while 11 have claimed titles within the World Rally Championship framework.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the ERC promoter, said:“We are proud to hand over the reins of the ERC to WRC Promoter. Since 2013, Eurosport Events has been very consistent in partnership with the FIA to build a close relationship with our ERC customers, namely the rallies, teams, drivers, partners and broadcasters. It’s great credit to Jean-Baptiste Ley’s leadership that the ERC is likely to reach 150 competitor entries by the end of the 2021 season having never been so strong since 2013. It has always been a profitable exercise as a business case for a promoter.



“Since our first step into rallying, it’s been amazing to see young talents such as Mikkelsen, Neuville, Meeke, Lappi, Breen, Kopecký, Gryazin, Huttinen and, most recently, Oliver Solberg upgrading to the WRC and becoming professional drivers. The ERC has also been an excellent platform for customer racing departments to showcase their products and sell cars.



“Despite the obstacles we’ve faced, our commitment to the ERC family has never diminished and that commitment will be maintained until the end of the 2021 season.



“Our fundamental objective has always been to put the best interests of the ERC at heart. Having maintained the ERC’s heritage yet transformed it into the successful championship it is now, our overriding concern was to ensure the momentum we started nine years ago continues. After taking the decision not to seek an extension to our 10-year contract with the FIA as we switch our priority to promoting the FIA’s all-electric GT and Touring Car categories, the correct course of action was to pass on the batten as quickly as possible to the next promoter to ensure a seamless transition.



“We are also following the wish of FIA President Jean Todt for both the ERC and WRC to be organised by one promoter rather than two. The ERC has an exciting future and we have every faith in the team at WRC Promoter being able to drive it forward."



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said:“Throughout our tenure as ERC promoter, we’ve always understood the importance of providing a clear path of progression from national level to the world stage and we are extremely proud of the number of drivers who have stepped up from the ERC to the WRC. It’s clear that link needs to be strengthened for the good of the sport and with one promoter behind both championships the ERC can only get stronger. Our gratitude and appreciation go to everyone who has contributed to the ERC’s ongoing success story.”



ERC 2013-2021 in facts and figures will be issued soon

