Everything happened: Herczig scores in ERC

Hungarian hero Norbert Herczig was back in the points in the FIA European Rally Championship, overcoming myriad setbacks to finish P10 on the Cyprus Rally last weekend.

The MOL Racing Team star was up against it from the start after being handed a two-minute time penalty after his camera crew completed its reconnaissance of the stages without prior approval from the organisers.



A brush with a tree then broke the front-left driveshaft of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, leaving him in two-wheel-drive mode for part of Sunday’s opening loop. But he persevered to complete the list of points finishers.



“Everything happened here,” the four-time Hungarian champion said at the finish in Larnaca. “We got a penalty before the rally and we were a little bit sad. But after we could drive quite well. After the first day we were in the [ninth] position, absolute perfect. On the second day we tried to push more because we would have liked to have caught another racer and a little bit better position. Unfortunately, on the second stage of the second day I went a bit into a tree and therefore our driveshaft broke and therefore we didn’t have four-wheel drive and that’s why we were delayed.



“We are here in the 10th position for one point. It’s not too much but we are here and very, very happy.”



Herczig will be the centre of attention when the 2019 ERC season concludes on Rally Hungary from 8-10 November.

